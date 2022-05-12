Irfan Siddiq to succeed Stephen Lillie as UK High Commissioner to Cyprus

The Foreign Office in London has announced the appointment of Irfan Siddiq OBE as the new British High Commissioner to the Republic of Cyprus.

He will be succeeding Stephen Lillie CMG, who has served in Nicosia for the last four years.

Siddiq born in the UK will take up his appointment during August 2022.

He is currently undergoing a full-time Greek language training, following his duties as Director for East and Central Africa at the Foreign Office.

He has previously served as the UK Ambassador to Sudan and Azerbaijan, as well as the Deputy Head of Mission in Iraq and Syria.

Mr Irfan Siddiq OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Cyprus in succession to Mr Stephen Lillie CMG who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Siddiq will take up his appointment during August 2022.

Curriculum vitae

Full name: Irfan Siddiq

Partner: Penélope Siddiq

Children: Two

Date Role

2021 Full-time language training (Greek)

2021 FCDO, Director, Africa (East and Central) (February – June)

2018 to 2021 Khartoum, Her Majesty’s Ambassador

2017 to 2018 Plan International (Secondment), International Advocacy Director

2016 to 2017 FCO, Head of Secondments Unit

2013 to 2016 Baku, Her Majesty’s Ambassador

2011 to 2013 FCO, Head of Arab Partnership Department

2010 to 2011 Baghdad, Deputy Head of Mission

2007 to 2010 Damascus, Deputy Head of Mission

2005 to 2007 FCO, Private Secretary to the Foreign Secretary

2004 to 2005 Washington, US State Department (Secondment), Policy Officer, Iraq Desk

2003 to 2004 Baghdad, Governance Directorate, Coalition Provisional Authority, Political Officer

2002 to 2003 Cairo, Second Secretary Political/Press