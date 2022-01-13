The victims, two women aged 20s, were travelling home from a night out in the early hours of Sunday, 24 October 2021 when they were approached in the street by two females and a male in Montrose Crescent, Wembley.
One of the females asked the victims for a cigarette. When the victims declined saying they didn’t have any cigarettes, an altercation took place during which one of the victims sustained a leg fracture, which required surgery. The second victim suffered a head injury that required stitches.
The suspects then left the scene on foot.
Anyone who can identify any of the people pictured should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 2621/12JAN22 .
To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.