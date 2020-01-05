Raab urges Cyprus to ‘do the right thing’ over Ayia Napa teenager

The young woman maintains she was raped but forced to change her account under pressure from Cypriot police.

She could face up to a year in jail and a 1,700 euro (£1,500) fine upon sentence after being found guilty of public mischief at Famagusta District Court, in Paralimni.

It comes as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the Government is “careful” of aggravating authorities in Cyprus ahead of her sentencing.

Mr Raab conveyed concerns to his Cypriot counterpart over the treatment of the woman and warned that the case now needs to be handled “very sensitively” to prevent doing anything “counter-productive” between now and the teenager’s sentencing on Tuesday.

Mr Raab told Sky: “I have conveyed our concerns about her treatment and the case to my Cypriot opposite number.

“I did that on Friday, and I also have also spoken to the young lady’s mother to see what more support we can provide to her.

“So we also need to be careful that we don’t do anything which aggravates the situation between now (and) the date of sentencing, which is on Tuesday.

“But the concerns that we have and that I have, have been squarely and firmly and categorically registered with the Cypriot authorities.”