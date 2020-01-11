I would like to start by wishing each and every reader of Parikiaki a Happy and Prosperous New Year 2020 and for Peace and Freedom to reign in Cyprus.

Reflecting on what took place in Enfield during the election campaign and the excellent results for Labour in Enfield/Southgate, Edmonton, Enfield North, reflects not only the excellent hard work by Bambos Charalambous MP, Kate Osamor MP and Feryal Clark, but how much work the members have put into making sure we return a Labour Enfield. It also mirrors the work Enfield Council is doing at times of deprivation as a result of 10 years Tory rule, while the number of poor families increasing and thousands of children living in poverty, food banks increasing day by day along with soup kitchens to cater for homeless and the poor, that Enfield council is trying to address inequalities, under a substantially reduced budget by the Tory Government settlement to enable caring local authorities such as Enfield to help the poor and the needy, that mainly rely on council services.

Social Services, Education, homelessness will suffer even more as a result of the Tory cut backs. Unfortunately voters did not see the truth; the racist Tory Party was serving poison on the minds of working class people to the point that the working class, (and I can safely say was brainwashed) voted against themselves by voting conservative and every other right-wing element

The Conservative Party is not the one people used to know. It now has among its ranks UKIP members, the leader of BNP, and every right-wing fascist and racist member among its ranks, and the Tories have welcomed them with open arms.

The conduct of one Tory candidate is beyond belief. In an angry rage, the Tory candidate chose to serve a pack of fake news in his election propaganda and this continued after the election blaming and throwing mud indiscriminately at every direction. Whilst it is understandable to be disappointed in losing an election, it was quite unnecessary and uncalled for to throw mud with lies at members of the Labour Party. This is now a case for the courts.

In an email leaked to me, only two days after the election results, the email to all Tory Members says he will be standing again against our compatriot Bambos Charalambous at the next elections (possibly in 5 years – if Johnson lasts that long). So much is his determination to oust our compatriot come what may, and to add insult to wound some so-called compatriots offered to help him.

If the Tories stop telling lies about us, we will stop telling the truth about them. Other leaked information from the Tory party states that this candidate was not the choice of the wider membership Tory party and this reflected on his campaign when not many turned up to help (apart from some well-known right-wing section of the community) but we will return on this soon.

The Conservatives were forced to pay privately for leaflets to be delivered.

Bambos’ win has left many suffering from shock if not depression. Even almost 4 weeks after the election, many Tories and sympathisers are left speechless, shocked and depressed as some may never recover.

As to the support the Tory candidate had from some moles from our community speak volumes why Cyprus is in this sad state where it is now at a time where they chose to support a Tory that has close connections with right-wing Turkish element and support direct flights to the occupied area of Cyprus. Just to give an example, Boris Johnson has created an outrage in giving Iain Duncan Smith an Honour by Her Majesty the Queen. I am of the opinion people have regretted the day they voted Conservative.

I would like to think that I have contributed in some way towards Bambos’ win and I am glad indeed the Tory candidate lost, while Bambos increased his majority.

Perhaps the Tories should remember what Abraham Lincoln once said: “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”