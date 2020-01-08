George Michael’s late sister’s share of his estate will go to charity.

Melanie Panayiotou was tragically found dead on Christmas Day (25.12.19), exactly three years after George’s passing, and it has been reported her share of his £98 million estate will go to good causes in keeping with the generosity displayed by George during his lifetime.

He secretly gave away millions to good causes and individuals in need, including £15,000 to a Deal Or No Deal contestant for IVF treatment and £25,000 to a debt-ridden woman he saw crying in a cafe.

His estate made donations to Childline and LA-based Aids charity Project Angel Food in the wake of his passing.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “George’s family share his caring spirit. Knowing that some good is going to come out of this double-tragedy has provided a small amount of comfort.”

Melanie, who sources say struggled to get over George’s death, is expected to be laid to rest next to the star and their mother Lesley at Highgate Cemetery.

The Wham! singer’s grave is currently unmarked, and whilst sources say Melanie will “definitely” get her own headstone, they claim George’s will remain unmarked in order to stop fans from gathering at the site.

An insider said: “George still doesn’t have a gravestone three years after his death, and it’s going to stay that way. Now that they will also have to visit the family plot to mourn Melanie, they don’t want to be wading through fans and their tributes just to pay respect to the growing number of their tragic loved ones.”

Melanie – who was 59 at the time of her death – was found by her older sister Yioda Panayiotou, and a representative for the family confirmed the news.

They said in a statement: “We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly. We would simply ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this very sad time. There will be no further comments.”

Metropolitan Police also issued a statement which read: “Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 19:35hrs on Wednesday, 25 December to reports of the sudden death of a woman, aged in her 50s, at an address in Oak Hill Park, NW3. The death is not being treated as suspicious by police. A report will be compiled for the Coroner into the circumstances.”

Just 48 hours before her death Melanie issued a joint statement along with Yioda, their dad Jack and George’s former manager David Austin. She told fans to “swerve the bad” and “enjoy the good” in life.

The hairdresser also added that it was “important” to the family that the popstar’s “generosity of spirit and natural empathy” had touched so many people.

The statement read: “We will be swerving the bad and enjoying the good as much as we can this coming year (2019 has been difficult and busy for George’s hardworking team).”

She added: “It seems important that his generosity of spirit and natural empathy have touched you in a way that would have him embarrassed, all your kind words are really good to hear and we know you have always known his true heart.

“Thank you for embracing and supporting the ‘Last Christmas’ movie and soundtrack, we knew you would enjoy it!! ‘This Is How’ is good, isn’t it?? We love that you love it, as would Yog [George].”

Music icon George died aged 53, of natural causes at home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on December 25 2016.

An inquest later revealed he had died from heart failure and liver disease.

The troubled star left most of his £97.6million estate to Melanie and Yioda.

George was particularly close to Melanie, a hairdresser, who travelled the world with him at the height of his fame.

Melanie hosted his funeral at his Grade II-listed London home in Highgate, and ensured he was laid to rest next to their mum Lesley, who died in 1997.