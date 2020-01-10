A young British woman who posed as a teenage boy to deceive potentially dozens of young girls into having sexual contact with her will be sentenced on Friday and may face a jail term.

Gemma Watts, 21, created an online persona as Jake Waton, a 16-year-old boy, and used social media to strike up relationships with girls as young as 14. Police described her male alter ego as very believable.

Watts pleaded guilty in November to seven charges relating to four victims aged 14 and 15, although police believe she was a prolific predator and that there are likely to be many other unidentified victims.

The charges included sexual assault and meeting a child following sexual grooming. Watts, who is on bail, is due to be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court in southern England.

She would start her grooming by liking girls’ profiles on Snapchat or Instagram, then sending them complimentary messages. Soon she would be calling them “Babe” or other pet names.