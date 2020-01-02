The Bees had to settle for a point as it ended goalless at Meadow Park in a stalemate with Boreham Wood. The draw means Currie’s side are now unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The first chance fell to the Bees as Jack Barham rose highest from a free-kick but his header went just past the post.

The opening 20 minutes was a rather quiet affair with both sides showing attacking intent without testing either ‘keeper. The Bees had the better of the opening stages, keeping the ball well and moving it with purpose.

The Wood almost took the lead as Kane Smith tried a curling effort from the edge of the box, but it whistled past Scott Loach’s left stick.

On half an hour we had the moment of half as Wes Fonguck danced through before sending his effort onto the corner of the post and crossbar. It was a majestic effort and he was mighty unlucky not open the scoring.

Eight minutes before the break Elliott Johnson tried his luck from 25 yards out and forced Nathan Ashmore into a smart stop as he dived across to push the effort aside.

Moments later Fonguck sent Barham through but the strikers effort from the angle was comfortably stopped by Ashmore. J Taylor then saw a free-kick go wide, as the Bees began to dominate proceedings.

Darren Currie’s side went in level at the break but were the better side on a chilly afternoon in Hertfordshire.

Into the second half and it started much like the first as both sides looked to stamp their mark on the game but didn’t quite find a killer instinct in the final third.

The only chance of note fell to Wood skipper Mark Ricketts but his volley sailed wide of the Bees goal.

The hosts were edghing the opening half of the second period without creating anything. The Wood looked the more likely as they looked to protect their nine game unbeaten run.

With 15 minutes left on the clock J Taylor saw a dipping volley fiz past the post, as Currie’s side look to change the tide of the game.

Up the other end Loach was called into action as he palmed away Smith’s powerful drive from distance. The teams were locked even as the final 10 minutes approached.

With five minutes to the Bees came close to taking the lead as Mauro Vilhete headed down for Akinola, but the strikers effort was blocked by an oncoming Wood defender.

Vilhete had a golden chance to nick it as added time began, he headed wide from Dunne’s superb cross. It was a massive chance after our number 20 did well to peel away from the Wood backline.

Moments later Tutonda flashed a ball across goal, leaving Ashmore to push away as we piled on the pressure in the dying moments.

Barnet: Loach, Alexander, Johnson, Reynolds, Dunne, J Taylor, Akinola, H Taylor, Fonguck (Mason-Clark 72′), Tutonda, Barham (Vilhete 80’)

Unused Subs: Azaze, Sparkes, Adams

TEAM NEWS

Darren Currie made one change as Jack Barham came into the starting XI in place of the injured Josh Walker.