The Worshipful Mayor of Barnet, Councillor Caroline Stock, said: “I’m so proud of the performances and enthusiasm of everyone that took part. This was a borough-wide effort and a big success for Barnet. I will now be able to give £6,000 to Cherry Lodge Cancer Care and family support charity Home-Start Barnet. I’d like to thank everyone involved in our float’s creation and in the performances on the day. From start to finish everyone danced or walked with a smile and a real passion.”

Barnet was up against boroughs from across the capital to win its share of a pot of money made available for local charities. The challenge was to create a colourful and eye-catching float which paraded from Pall Mall to Whitehall to celebrate the big day in front of a worldwide TV audience of over 500 million viewers.

Barnet’s float had the theme of ‘Live Your Best Life,’ focusing on the importance of Well-being and mental health and living in the moment to make life more enjoyable. Big Ben was a stand-out feature of the float, representing time but also the importance of living in the present – not the past or future – to maintain good mental health. The display also featured a rainbow to celebrate the diversity, colour and dreams of the borough and of course a large sunshine.

Groups from across Barnet took part in the creation of the float and the performances on the day.

They included:

The Bull Theatre, who built the float

Ryan Mills from Brookwell Building Services

The Susi Earnshaw Theatre School

Fixation Theatre Children’s Youth Group

The Saracens and the Saracens Sport Foundation

Cherry Lodge Cancer Care for getting us the float from Artel Scaffolding

London Borough of Barnet’s Positive Activities co-ordinator – Laura Davitt

The Barnet Guild of Artists

Nordic Walkers

Elders Dance Companies

Incognito Theatre Company

Phil Stannard Associates for the sound system

Iheart

Middlesex university

You can read more about all the entries in the London New Year’s Day Parade – including Barnet’s entry – at lnydp.com/parade/lnydp-participants/External link.