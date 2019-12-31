A UK national whose passport has been withheld preventing him from coming home is feeling ‘trapped.’

James Spencer is unable to access healthcare and employment in Cyprus because he does not have a passport.

The authorities withheld his passport in 2017 after he changed his name.

Mr Spencer, who first appeared in the Worcester News in October said:

“Nothing has changed. I am feeling the same, really trapped. Nobody wants to know, nobody cares. By next month I will be out of money.”

I still haven’t been able to see a doctor.”

He also is suffering from health problems which he has been told could indicate cancer or intestinal problems but cannot access healthcare in Cyprus.

Mr Spencer who went to Cyprus in 2017 to find his father, who is Greek Cypriot, is in dispute with the UK passport office.

Because he changed his name he has been asked to provide his original birth certificate, which he does not have, to prove his identity.

In 2017 Mr Spencer, who was working on the Mediterranean island in stocks and shares, wanted to change his name to Robinson Zacharia to fit in with his Cypriot roots.

He changed his name in Cyprus and sent his passport to the passport office in the UK for them to renew it. It has been withheld since then and he has been unable to get emergency travel documents.

A letter from the passport office says he has: “held several different passports in various names and dates of birth thus we are unable to determine your identity.”

The ex Nunnery Wood High School pupil, who was known as Robin Nash at school, denies the claim that he has had multiple passports.

Mr Spencer said: “I can’t get a job, I can’t claim benefits. I have got no choice but to rob someone or put myself in prison somehow.

“There I will get fed and looked after. That is what I will have to do. When I go to prison hopefully I will be deported.”

