A night shelter providing specialist support and accommodation for rough sleepers in Enfield over the winter months has opened its doors.

The shelter, managed by Enfield Council as part of its rough sleeping service is located on the Claverings Industrial Estate in Edmonton. The shelter will operate every day between 5pm and 9am until May 2020 and is funded by grants worth £136,575 from the Greater London Authority and the government.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Social Housing, Cllr Gina Needs, said: “There are too many people sleeping rough in London and Enfield Council is tackling the problem in this borough by opening a Winter Shelter to help those most in need.

“We wanted the most vulnerable members of society in our borough provided with a warm, clean bed and a hot meal during the coldest part of the year.

“The Winter Shelter will play a vital role in helping Enfield Council get homeless people the vital help and support they need to find permanent accommodation and get the support they need to get their lives back on track.”

Businesses including SW Bruce, Gtech, Clearways, Enfield Norse, have also contributed financially towards the shelter.

A guest at the shelter, who asked not to be be named said: “This shelter has allowed me the time and energy to focus on other areas and sorting out some problems and is giving me the opportunity to focus on the next stages of my life.”

Local charity All People, All Places run the day to day service which has beds for 20 people, showers and offers a hot meal to residents every day.

As a result many end up in living in unsuitable conditions and have a higher risk of substance abuse and mental illness. Visitors to the shelter will be referred to a range of services to help them get back on their feet and into permanent accommodation.

Enfield Council is seeking funding to continue this important service throughout the year.

The charity Hands On Hand Out produced gift packs of toiletries and other essentials for guests at the shelter.

What to do if you come across a rough sleeper:

Refer to Streetlink – Tel 0300 500 0914 or by clicking here