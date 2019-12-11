Remember that our Parents and Grandparents came to this country for a better life to earn a decent wage and to give their families food and clothing and a reasonable standard of living. But foremost they wanted to give their children the education that they never had.

Our parents live their dreams through their children and the previous generations sewed the seeds for us to flourish.

To have a UK Cypriot MP is a dream come true. We want to continue building on that dream have UK Cypriots excelling in all fields of life. This is a testament to our elders who nurtured and inspired subsequent generations. And for our children to look up to them and know one day they also can achieve these goals.

Let the World know we are proud of our Cypriot heritage and that we are united.

Maybe that will help solve the Cyprus problem where one day we can all live together peacefully.