Dozens of volunteers braved the cold to plant 500 saplings at Weir Hall Recreation Ground near Edmonton on 30 November.

More than 40 volunteers, many from the Friends of Weir Hall Rec and neighbouring Friends of Tatem Park groups, turned out on a frosty Saturday morning for the tree planting organised by Friends of the Earth working with Enfield Council and Thames21.

The planting coincided with National Tree Week, the UK’s largest annual tree celebration, marking the start of the winter tree planting season.

The volunteers helped to re-wild up to 30 per cent of the space at Weir Hall Rec which in turn will assist local wildlife and biodiversity, reduce air pollution and help with country-wide efforts to plant more trees. The saplings were supplied by Habitat Aid who specialise in native tree species, biodegradable tree guards and canes.

Enfield Council’s Deputy Leader and Chair of the Climate Change Task Force, Cllr Ian Barnes, said: “Many people have been involved in tree plantings over the past month or so and I would like to thank every single one of them for their hard work and dedication.

“With the help of these volunteers and other organisations, we can ensure the long-term survival of our green spaces and species that inhabit them. We have further plans for tens of thousands of trees in our borough over the next couple of years which will add to the huge positive environmental impact on our atmosphere.”

Elsewhere, saplings and a Rowan Tree were planted at Millennium Green in New Southgate with funds from Enfield in Bloom. Plantings were also organised in Broomfield Park and Firs Farm Wetlands, again helped by groups of volunteers.

