The X Factor: The Band kicked off on Monday on ITV aiming to find 2019’s hottest unsigned acts to make into a band-by-numbers.

Many people turned up for an audition with Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and a collection of songwriters and producers – Carla Williams, Fred Ball, Lil’ Eddie, Naughty Boy – but only a few made it through to the next round.

They included UK Cypriot sisters Erina and Kyra Lewis who wowed the judges with their original song ‘The Beat Goes’.

The girls are no strangers to our community…Erina is Vice Principal and dance teacher at Platinum Performing Arts in Enfield, north London. The school offers leading training in the performing arts for young people aged between 3 to 21.

She started performing at the age of three, joining Platinum Performing Arts when it launched in 2006.

In 2014, she was awarded a scholarship to train at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts on their Three Year Diploma course in Performing Arts.

She graduated in 2017 and has since gained employment opportunities within the Performing Arts industry.

Erina has also choreographed and performed for over a hundred shows, many of them being Dance Competitions.

Kyra Lewis is a Teaching Assistant at the performing arts school.

Needless to say, the sisters impressed the X Factor judges and made it through the audition stage. Tonight they face the next big challenge – arena auditions in front of thousands in Birmingham!

Tune into ITV at 8.30pm and support our girls! Let’s see them get to the live final on Sunday!