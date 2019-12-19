(Reuters) – Stefanos Tsitsipas said he is targeting a Grand Slam in 2020 as part of his quest to finish the season in the top three of men’s tennis, which has been dominated by Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in recent seasons.

Tsitsipas was unable to claim his first major title at this year’s Slams, two of which were won by the 33-year-old Nadal and two by the 32-year-old Djokovic, while the 38-year-old Federer came close to adding to his record 20 titles.

But the 21-year-old Greek ensured that the ‘Big Three’ will be looking over their shoulders in 2020 after winning the ATP Finals in London last month to finish the year ranked sixth.