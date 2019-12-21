Priscilla the Goose has landed at the Millfield Theatre in Edmonton! And what a brilliant welcome she received when Mother Goose asked the enthusiastic audience to encourage her to come onto the Millfield Stage at this year’s egg-ceptional pantomime.

Mother Goose is always known for its leading role for a traditional Dame and Paul Cleveland is superb, with each costume more stunning than the last.

The widowed heroine faces eviction at the hands of a cruel squire and his daughter, until her favourite goose Pricilla, with the help of fairy magic, lays golden eggs. In exchange for the Goose, she enters a magic pool that transforms her into a fabulous beauty.

Director and Writer Marc Day has again produced a cracking eggs-trava-ganza of a show, with amazing dance numbers, witty script and splendid costumes.

All the characters in the pantomime have superb voices, a real feature of the pantomimes at Millfield Theatre. Emma Jay Thomas, as the Demon Queen sings a fabulous soul number escorted by the male dancers. Comedy comes from Mother Goose’s son Silly Billy, played by Vinnie Monachello. Billy is in love with Jill, Sophia Lewis, but she is the daughter of the Squire, Philip Lee, who is tasked by the Demon Queen with collecting their rent. Things aren’t going well but of course, Fairy Good-Enough is there to help out – beautifully played by Christie Crosson.

Talented young dancers from Performers College and local children perform with this egg-cellent cast bringing a brilliant show, and everyone left the Theatre smiling.

Musical Director Stuart Morley, Choreographer Emma Rogers and set designer Sonoko Obuchihave created a golden egg of a panto.

Mother Goose is running until 4th January 2020. Tickets range from £17.50 to £22 with some concessions and discounts available.

More details are on https://www.millfieldtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/mother-goose/ or call the box office on 020 8807 6680.