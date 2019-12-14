Grammy-award winning global megastar Michael Bublé will return to the UK next year with a very special tour that will visit beautiful stately homes, castles and cricket grounds across the country.

Set to be some of the most vocally and visually stunning concerts of 2020, the forthcoming ‘An Evening with Michael Bublé’ summer tour will blend his world-class showmanship with the impressive grandeur of magnificent venues, for an unforgettable musical experience. Kicking off on Fri 24 July at Bath Royal Crescent, the tour will visit locations in Hatfield, Norfolk, Derby, Warwick, Durham, Leeds, Exeter, Cardiff and Hove. It marks the first time that Michael will perform open-air concerts at these stunning, historic venues.

Tickets from https://www.axs.com/uk/events/388235/