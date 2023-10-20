Hermes Airports, the company managing both of Cyprus’ international airports, on Tuesday announced that Larnaca Airport claimed the top spot in the highly competitive category for airports with 5-10 million passengers at the Routes World 2023 event held in Istanbul, Turkey.

The announcement explained that the prestigious award, voted on by airlines, seeks to recognise the strategic excellence and various initiatives undertaken by airports to enhance connectivity and collaboration with the aviation industry.

The Routes awards take place annually in a different host city, and they are unique when compared to other awards, in that the voting and decision-making process is solely in the hands of airlines.

In the same category as Larnaca Airport were airports in Krakow, Tampa (Florida), Edmonton (Canada), and Kansai (Japan).

“Larnaca’s nomination at Routes World, which brought together over 3,000 aviation professionals and airlines, earned accolades from airline judges,” the announcement noted.

Moreover, it noted that their recognition focused on the impressive growth and recovery of passenger traffic in Cyprus, the new incentives plan for airlines presented in November, relationships with tourism bodies, and the role of Hermes Airports as an important tourism entity.

Maria Kouroupi, Senior Manager of Aviation Development, Marketing and Communication at Hermes Airports, stated that “we are greatly honoured and thrilled that Larnaca Airport was recognised as the best in its category by the votes and universal acclaim of our partners at the largest global meeting of airports and airlines.”

“This first-place achievement is a strong motivation for us to continue working tirelessly to enhance our country’s connectivity,” she added.

“We warmly thank all our airline partners for their votes and unwavering trust, reaffirming that with dedication, enthusiasm, and professionalism, we will carry on our joint effort,” Kouroupi concluded.