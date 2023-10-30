Jude Bellingham is the first English player to win the Kopa Trophy.

The Real Madrid midfielder received the award from former Belgium captain Eden Hazard at Monday’s 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris.

Bellingham won the prize ahead of nine other nominees, including Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala, Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund and a trio of Barcelona starlets in Alejandro Balde, Gavi and Pedri.

The Kopa Trophy is effectively the junior version of the Ballon d’Or. It is awarded to the player voted to have had the best season in world football while aged 21 or younger.