Good luck to New Salamis and Haringey Borough who both play in the Isthmian League in the Emirates FA Cup games today

Emirates FA Cup First Qualifying Round

Biggleswade Town v New Salamis 15.00pm Langford Road, Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, SG18 9JT

Dulwich Hamlet v Haringey Borough 15.00pm, Champion Hill Stadium, Edgar Kail Way, London, SE22 8BD