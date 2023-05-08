Vasilis Nicos Papas

(From Vatili, Famagusta)

14th August 1953 – 30th April 2023

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of our beloved Vasilis Papas, who sadly passed away on Sunday 30th April 2023, at the age of 69.

Vasilis leaves behind his wife

4 children, 9 grandchildren, 2 siblings and friends.

The funeral will take place on Monday 15th May 2023, at 11.30am, at The Greek Orthodox Church of St. Demetrios, Edmonton, Town Road/Logan Road, London N9 OLP.

The burial will follow at 1.30 pm, Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, N9 9HP.

The wake will be held at the family home following the burial.

The family wish that instead of floral contributions, that you donate to our dedicated charity, a box will be available at the church and cemetery.

Monday 15th May 2023

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

