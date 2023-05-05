A man has been jailed for his role in supplying Class A drugs across north Essex thanks to the work of specialist officers in our serious and organised crime unit.

Jack Jacovou was arrested as part of an intelligence-led operation shortly before Christmas 2021.

Officers executed a warrant in Whitehall Close, Colchester, shortly after 7am on 23 December 2021.

During a search of the property, officers found a bag for life containing four blocks of powder cocaine inside an ottoman. In total, the blocks contained 3.5kg of cocaine.

A second warrant was then executed in Thorpe Road, Kirby Cross during which officers found 2.8kg of cannabis.

As part of our investigation into Jacovou, we seized a total of £234,900 worth of drugs.

Jacovou, 41, of Thorpe Road, Kirby Cross, was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

He admitted all counts and was sentenced on Wednesday 3 May, at Chelmsford Crown Court.

In total, he was sentenced to six and half years in prison.

An application for a serious crime prevention order will be heard at a later date.