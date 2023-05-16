A councillor for the Crouch End ward, Cllr Buxton grew up in the borough and went to Muswell Hill Primary School and then Highgate Wood School.

His Haringey-based education gave him the grades he needed to go on and get an undergraduate degree in Physics from the University of Bath and subsequently a PhD in theoretical quantum mechanics from the University of Surrey.

Cllr Buxton said:

I’m excited to begin my first term as Mayor. At 27, I will be the youngest Mayor in Haringey’s history, breaking a record set by Alan Dobbie in 1995 – coincidentally the year I was born just across the border at the Whittington. Haringey is where my wonderful boyfriend Sascha and I have chosen to settle. I come from a family of teachers, who have instilled in me a passion for education. As a gay man, I’m proud of the history we have in Haringey of championing LGBTQ+ rights. I look forward to meeting many people throughout Haringey over the coming year.

Cllr Buxton replaces Cllr Gina Adamou, who will continue to represent Harringay ward as a local councillor.

Having moved to the UK from Cyprus in the 1960s, Cllr Adamou went on to become the first female Cllr of Cypriot origin to hold the mayoralty and has been a Ward Cllr in our borough for more than 30 years.

Cllr Ovat replaces Cllr Buxton as the Deputy Mayor, with the latter having served as Cllr Adamou’s deputy for the past 12 months.

The Mayor’s chosen charity for 2023/24 is the Crouch End-based Open Door (external link), who help support young people aged 12 to 24 living with poor mental health and really struggling to cope in what is a very difficult time.