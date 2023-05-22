AEK 5 Harrow Stars 0

AEK put aside the previous week’s set back to bounce back and lift the Middlesex u14 cup at Northolt . Having overcome early nerves which gave Harrow Stars a couple of opportunities, AEK gradually settled in their rhythm with the defence tightened up and their forward line looking sharp. Captain Lucca once again led by example first firing in a penalty after Michael’s shot was handled, then added a second with a great strike from a free kick. The whole team was now full of confidence and the support in the stand was apparent. Harrow tried hard to get back in the game but a third goal from Michael put the game out of their reach. Super sub Sami came on to put the icing on a great team performance with two well taken goals. Referee Mohammed Kousar kept the game flowing and thoroughly enjoyed by the crowd. His final whistle saw AEK celebrating a great victory a just reward for all the hard work and travelling that finally saw them reach the summit . Coaches Stathi Marneros and Marino Charalambous must be congratulated too for their work in developing a good squad that work hard and enjoy their game in good spirit and in a friendly family atmosphere. That is definitely appreciated by their parents who are always supportive.

Well done everyone at AEK.

Goals: Lucca 2, Sami 2, Michael

M.o.m. Michael

Squad:Theo, Angel, Zak, Irjon, Savva, Nehemiah, Jon, Marcus, Tristan, Michael, Lucca(C), Henry, Sami, Kai, George, Rocco, Deen.