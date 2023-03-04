The Cyprus issue, the Cyprus – US strategic partnership as well as regional and international developments, were discussed during a meeting held on Saturday between newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs Constantinos Kombos and US Ambassador Julie Fisher.

According to a tweet from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they held a “first exchange of views on further enhancing the Cyprus-US strategic partnership, the Cyprus question, as well as regional and international developments.”

Meanwhile, the US Ambassador wrote on her twitter account that it was a “rich and substantive start” adding “so much opportunity lies ahead to deliver concrete results for the people of Cyprus and US. I look forward to what we will accomplish together