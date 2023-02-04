The Chief Returning Officer urges the public to go to the polls on time to exercise their right to vote at Sunday’s presidential elections.

According to an official press release, the Chief Returning Officer reminds the public that voting in the polling stations that will operate in Cyprus, begins at 7.00 am. and normally ends at 6.00 p.m.

In exceptional cases, the presiding officer of each polling station can extend voting hours, if necessary, until 9:00 p.m. at the latest, if there is a large number of voters waiting to vote.

“That is why voters are invited to come to the polls on time to exercise their right to vote,” the press release says.

In addition, it is noted that voting hours at the polling stations abroad have been adjusted to match Cypriot closing time and are as follows (local time) United Arab Emirates 11.00 am – 8.00 p.m. with a break between 3.00 p.m. – 4.00 p.m., Greece and Bulgaria 7.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. with a break between 12.00pm – 1.00pm, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sweden 9.00am – 5.00 p.m. with a break between 1.00 p.m. – 2.00pm, UK 8.00am – 4.00 p.m. with a break between 12.00 pm – 12.30 pm, United States of America 7.00 am – 11.00 am.

The presiding officer of each polling station can extend the voting hours until 9:00 p.m. at the latest, if there is a large number of voters outside the polling station.

It is also underlined that voters can vote only by marking either an “X”, “+”, or “√”, inside the large rectangle below the photo of their preferred candidate.