Join us in the grandeur of the British Library as we journey through words, music and images into the world of Alexander the Great through the dreams of the philosopher Aristotle.

The Library is delighted to present the first three performances of Alexander the Great: Between Dreams and Imagination, inspired by a modern epic poem by Stamatis Filippoulis, on Thursday 2nd, Friday 3rd and Sat 4th February 2023 at 7.45pm.

Adapted and produced by Elizabeth Filippouli. Director and Dramaturg Di Sherlock.

Readings by a cast of leading actors are accompanied by original music by Stamatis Spanoudakis, one of the most prominent Greek composers of his generation. Paul Benney, among Britain’s most acclaimed artists, is Visual Art Director.

We follow Alexander as he travels ever onwards to new places, even to ‘the end of the earth’, in a quest to acquire wisdom and greatness from other cultures and through initiative and bravery. Aristotle pushes his pupil and the audience in and out of fantasy worlds that challenge Alexander’s thinking as a leader and gradually he learns that it is not just courage and strength that matter.

In addition to tickets for the performance only, tickets including access to the British Library exhibition Alexander the Great; the Making of a Myth (from 6.15pm – 7.40pm) may also be purchased. Tickets that also include entry to the exhibition are available on 2 and 3 February, but not 4 February.

In association with the Embassy of Greece in the UK.

The performances star Peter Marinker as Aristotle, Jack Parry-Jones as Alexander the Great, Clara Onyemere as Olympias, Suzan Aderin as the Wise Woman, Jamie Zubairi as King Philip, Victor Oshin as Eutolmos and Andreane Rellou as Thais.

This event will not be live-streamed.

The British Library, 96 Euston Road, London NW1 2DB. Tickets from £8 – £16, concessions available. To book, visit www.tickets.bl.uk/overview/954, call 01937 546546 or email [email protected]