Cambridge Assessment International Education and The British Council Cyprus were delighted to announce the winners of the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards in Cyprus. The awards celebrate the outstanding academic achievements of secondary school learners in Cyprus in the June 2022 Cambridge examination series.

Over 49 learners in Cyprus received awards for exceptional performance in Cambridge examinations, achieving a total of 59 awards. The award winners represent 15 centres in Cyprus and cover a range of 33 subject areas at Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge International AS & A Level.

The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards programme celebrates the success of learners taking Cambridge examinations in over 40 countries around the world. Cambridge places learners at the centre of its international education programmes and qualifications which are inspired by the best in educational thinking.

The awards also celebrate the achievements of those learners who have been recognised for ‘High Achievement’, based on outstanding performance in subjects which are not yet so widely taken in Cyprus, and learners who have achieved the total highest cumulative marks across a number of subjects. The winning learners out-performed thousands of candidates worldwide who sat Cambridge IGCSEs and Cambridge International AS & A Levels.

Ben Rawlings, Deputy High Commissioner said: “We are celebrating today’s outstanding academic achievement. These awards represent not just the knowledge that these students have gained, but the discipline of their studies: the ability to learn, to apply that knowledge to an end. This is a powerful tool to equip these students to have a real impact in their chosen areas, now and in the future.”

Martin Nuttall, Regional Commercial Head, Europe from Cambridge Assessment International Educations said: “I would like to convey my sincere congratulations to students across Cyprus on your outstanding results in the Cambridge examinations; to your teachers and principals who have helped you achieve such outstanding results; and to your parents who have guided and supported you over the years to get you to this stage. This success defines you – not just as learners, but as Cambridge learners. I wish you every success in your future.”