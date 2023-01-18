A man has been charged with assaulting an Arsenal player after a match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, 15 January.

Joseph Watts, 35 (23.06.87) of Hackney was charged on Tuesday, 17 January with assault by beating, going onto an area adjacent to playing area and throwing a missile onto a football playing area, both contrary to the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

He is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 17 February.

The Met’s Football Investigations Team were assisted in their enquiries by Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.