Haringey Council Leader, Cllr Peray Ahmet, has issued a statement following the tragic news that a woman fell to her death on the Love Lane Estate this evening.

“This is a truly devastating incident and our thoughts are with the family at this sad and difficult time.

“We are offering all the support we can to the family, friends, neighbours and wider community who have been affected.

“We will of course work closely with the police to help with the investigation and understand how this tragedy came about.”