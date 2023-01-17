On the Leave-taking of the Great Feast of Theophany, Saturday, 14th January 2023, with the blessing and encouragement of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, the monthly Divine Liturgy in English was celebrated at the historic Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom in Bayswater. Following the Divine Liturgy, the V. Rev. Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis offered his customary sermon while the faithful enjoyed a complementary lunch hosted by the Community in the Cathedral’s Crypt. These monthly liturgies, sermons, and fellowship opportunities are extremely popular, most especially, among Young Adults.

At the end of lunch, the Young Adults led by Fr. Nephon Tsimalis, made pilgrimage by coach to the Holy Patriarchal and Stavropegial Monastery of St. John the Baptism in Essex. The Archdiocesan Pilgrims were graciously welcomed by the Rev. V. Archimandrite Peter, Abbott, and the Christ-loving Monastics. During their time at the monastery, the Abbot and the V. Rev. Archimandrite Zacharias offered a soul and mind stimulating joint-presentation on the spiritual life, as well as allowed for a questions and answers segment for the Young Adults which was focused on “The Life in Christ”. Numerous individuals had the opportunity to participate in the soul-cleansing Sacrament of Holy Confession, and the entire group attended the service of Great Vespers. Following the service, the pilgrims received the blessing of the Abbott, and departed for London filled with “grace and joy”.

For more information concerning upcoming initiatives for Young Adults and/or for upcoming pilgrimages open to all ages, please contact The Office of the Chancellor: [email protected]

Photos from the Cathedral by Jessy Papasavva Photography