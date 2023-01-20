† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Stylianos Chrysanthou

(from Karavas, Cyprus)

04/10/1949 – 26/12/2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, brother and uncle Stylianos Chrysanthou at the age of 73 on 26th of December 2022. He leaves behind his wife Nadiia, sister Androulla, brother Tasos (Anastasios), nieces and nephews, cousins, the rest of his family and also his loyal friends Rita and Acis.

«He was an extremely bright person, with a big loving heart and a sincere smile. He will truly remain with warmth in the heart of each of us».

The funeral would be held on Friday 27th of January at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Mother of God, Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB at 10.30am and the burial at New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, Brunswick Park Rd, New Southgate, N11 1EZ at 12.00. Instead of flowers would be donation at the church for his favourite organization for homeless children in Ukraine.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Στυλιανός Χρυσάνθου

(από τον Καραβά, Κύπρος)

Είναι με μεγάλη θλίψη που ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του πολυαγαπημένου μας συζύγου, αδελφού και θείου Στυλιανού Χρυσάνθου, ο οποίος απεβίωσε στις 26 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 73 ετών.

Καταλείπει την σύζυγο του Νάντια, τα αδέλφια του Ανδρούλλα και Τάσο, τα ανίψια του, λοιπούς συγγενείς και τους αδελφικούς του φίλους Rita και Acis.

«Ήταν ένας εκπληκτικός άνθρωπος, με ένα φωτεινό, ευγενικό χαμόγελο και μια μεγάλη καρδιά. Η μνήμη του θα παραμένει άσβεστη στην καρδιά μας»

Η κηδεία του θα τελεστεί την Παρασκευή 27 Ιανουαρίου 2023 από τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου στο Wood Green, Trinity Rd, London N22 8LB, στις 10:30πμ. Η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1EZ στις 12.00. Όσοι επιθυμούν, αντί λουλουδιών θα μπορούν να κάνουν εισφορές εις μνήμη του για τα άστεγα παιδιά της Ουκρανίας, όπως έκανε και ο ίδιος.

