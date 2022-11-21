Youth Enfield Talent Show

for 10 – 15 year olds

We are holing a talent show in February 2023 and we need YOU to come forward with your talents.

We will be holding open auditions in December, so you have time to dust off those routines, practice your lines and fine tune your vocals. We look forward to seeing you!

Monday 5 December 4:30-6:30pm – Alan Pullinger Youth Centre

Tuesday 6 December 6:30-8:30pm – Bell Lane Youth Centre

Tuesday 6 December 5:30-7:30pm – Craig Park Youth Centre

Thursday 8 December 5:30-7:30pm – Ponders End Youth Centre

