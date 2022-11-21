Youth Enfield Talent Show
for 10 – 15 year olds
We are holing a talent show in February 2023 and we need YOU to come forward with your talents.
We will be holding open auditions in December, so you have time to dust off those routines, practice your lines and fine tune your vocals. We look forward to seeing you!
Monday 5 December 4:30-6:30pm – Alan Pullinger Youth Centre
Tuesday 6 December 6:30-8:30pm – Bell Lane Youth Centre
Tuesday 6 December 5:30-7:30pm – Craig Park Youth Centre
Thursday 8 December 5:30-7:30pm – Ponders End Youth Centre
