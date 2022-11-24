Anastasis Andrea

(from Yialousa and Varosha, also known as ‘Mario the Butcher’)

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the death of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who passed away on 16th November 2022 at the age of 85. He was also known as ‘Mario the Butcher’ and ‘Mario Lanza’ thanks to his singing voice. He leaves behind his wife Anastasia (from Ayios Ilias); four children Andreas, George, Mario and Litsa; daughters-in-law Jintana, Roxana and Sharda; grandchildren Louis, Mia, Zoë, Theo-Harry, Talia, Alexander, Leon, Tas, and Mateo; great-grandchildren Ella and Bobby, as well as his siblings and many relatives.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday 7th December 2022 at 12 o’clock at Twelve Apostles Church, Kentish Ln, Brookmans Park, Hatfield AL9 6NG, and the burial will be at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ, at 2 o’clock. A wake will be held directly afterwards at The Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Rd, Arnos Grove, London N11 1NL.

Should you wish to make a donation, a box will be available on the day collecting proceeds for The Stroke Association.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family



