Officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the North Circular Road.

Police were called at 12:37hrs on Wednesday, 23 November to reports that a car had collided with a tree and a lamp post near to the junction with Pinkham Way in Barnet.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service, London’s Air Ambulance and the London Fire Brigade.

Firefighters had to dismantle the car in order to allow access for medics.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 60s, was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. He remains there in a critical condition.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or may have captured it on a dash cam or other device.

Anyone with information can call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0208 246 9820.

Witnesses can also call the police on 101 providing the reference 3280/23NOV, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.