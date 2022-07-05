It is with great sorrow that the Board of the Cyprus Community if NSW informs our members of the passing of Mr Savas Savides. Mr Savides passed away on 24 July aged 88 years. Throughout his lifetime Savas Savides was a great friend of the Cypriot people. He was an active supporter of our struggle for independence in the 1950’s and 1960’s when he was Adelaide Secretary of the Committee for Self Determination of Cyprus and later active in SEKA in Sydney against the illegal occupation of Cyprus by Turkey. Savas maintained his support and friendship with the Cypriot Community up to the time of his death. An ever present figure at marches, meetings and demonstrations standing with the Cypriot people always. We extend our condolences to his wife Theodora and his children Philippe and Anthea. Savas you will be missed. Rest In Peace.

The funeral will be held at 11am at Botany Crematorium. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Lung Foundation of Australia.

Dear Family and Friends,

Savas’ funeral will be live streamed tomorrow from 11am.

To join via video please press or copy and paste the link below into your browser and select Savas Savidis:

https://www.smcnsw.org.au/eastern/funeral-schedule

You will then be prompted to enter a PIN: 3506.

Please feel free to forward this message to anybody who may be interested.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family