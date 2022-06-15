Tasoulla Antona

(from Morphou, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tasoulla Antona, on Wednesday 8th June 2022, at the age of 89. She leaves behind, three children Mary, Niky and Antoni, son-in-law Yiannaki and daughter-in-law Maria, grandchildren, Victoria and Chris, Demetra and Menelaos, Stephanie, Antonia, Nicholas, Natasha, great grandchildren Alina, Nefeli many friends, and relatives. Tasoulla came to England, in 1960, with her late husband Victor Antona, who passed away on the 22 June 1985. The funeral will be taking place on Thursday 23 June 2022, at 13.30pm,

at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Catherine, Friern Barnet Lane, London N20 0NL and burial at 14.30pm, at New Southgate Cemetery. The wake will be taking place at the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood, Britannia Road, London N12 9RU. Instead of flowers there will be a donation box for Alkionides UK. Anyone wishing to donate online may do so as follows: Name: Alkionides UK, Bank sort code: 30-96-96

Bank Account number: 04712789 Reference: in memory of Tasoulla Antona.

“Tasoulla will be sadly missed but never forgotten”

Τασούλα Αντωνά

(από την Μόρφου Κύπρου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Τασούλας Αντωνά,την Τετάρτη 8 Ιουνίου 2022, σε ηλικία 89 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τα τρία της παιδιά, Μαίρη, Νίκη και Αντώνη, γαμπρό Γιαννάκη και νύφη Μαρία, εγγονια Βικτώρια και Χρίστο, Δήμητρα και Μενέλαο, Στεφανία, Αντωνία, Νικόλα, Νατάσσα, δισέγγονα Αλίνα, Νεφέλη, πολλούς φίλους και συγγενείς. Η Τασούλα ήρθε στην Αγγλία, το 1960, με τον αείμνηστο σύζυγό της Βίκτωρ Αντωνά, ο οποίος έφυγε από τη ζωή στις 22 Ιουνίου 1985. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Πέμπτη 23 Ιουνίου 2022, στις 13.30μ.μ., στην εκκλησία της Αγίας Αικατερίνης, Friern Barnet Lane, London N20 0NL και η ταφή στις 14.30μ.μ., στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate.

Η αφύπνιση θα πραγματοποιηθεί στην Ελληνοκυπριακή Αδελφότητα,

Britannia Road, Λονδίνο N12 9RU. Αντί για λουλούδια, θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί δωρεών για τις Αλκυονίδες Η.Β. Όποιος επιθυμεί να κάνει δωρεά μέσω Διαδικτύου μπορεί να το κάνει ως εξής: Name: Alkionides UK, Bank sort code: 30-96-96

Bank Account number: 04712789

Reference: in memory of Tasoulla Antona

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family