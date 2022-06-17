Andreas Varnava

16.08.1946 – 29.05.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Andreas Varnava on Sunday 29th May 2022, at the age of 75. He was a beloved father of Peter, Kathy

and Costa and husband to Sotera and a loving grandfather to Sophia and step grandfather to Victoria and Daniel and step great grandfather to Shannon, Alfie, Harry, Sonny, Jimmy, and little Lily. Andreas will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The church service will take place on Friday 24th June 2022, at St.Katherine’s Greek Orthodox Church, Friern Barnet Lane, N20 0NL, at 11.00am,and the cremation at Islington Crematorium, High Road,

East Finchley, N2 9AG, followed by the reception back at St Katherine’s Greek Orthodox Church. Instead of flowers, we invite donations to Cancer Research.

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Αντρέα Βαρνάβα την Κυριακή 29 Μαΐου 2022, σε ηλικία 75 ετών. Ήταν ο αγαπημένος πατέρας του Πέτρου, της Κάθι και του Κώστα και ο σύζυγος της Σωτέρας, καθώς και ο αγαπημένος παππούς της Σοφίας και ο θετός παππούς και προπαπούς της Βικτώριας και του Ντάνιελ,

του Σάνον, Αλφι, Χάρι, Σόνι, Τζίμι και της μικρής Λίλι.Ο Ανδρέας θα λείψει πολύ σε όλη την οικογένεια και τους φίλους του. Η καύση θα γίνει στο Islington Crematorium, High Road, East Finchley, N2. 9AG, ακολουθεί η παρηγοριά στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία

της Αγίας Αικατερίνης. Αντί για λουλούδια, προσκαλούμε να γίνουν δωρεές δωρεές στο Cancar Research.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

