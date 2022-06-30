Agathoulla Chrysanthou

(from Lefka, Cyprus)

25.6.1933 – 11.6.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved and most precious wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Agathoulla Chrysanthou, on 11th June 2022, aged 88. Agathoulla was a wonderful and kind lady who devoted her whole life to her family.

She will be dearly missed and will forever be in our hearts. She leaves behind her husband of 63 years, Evangelis, her children, Xenia, Skevi, Chrys and Maria, sons-in-law, Martin, Mario and Ivan, daughter-in-law, Petronela, 7 grandchildren, Alexandra and husband Chris, Gregory and wife Lin, George and fiancée Jodie, Maria and partner Luke, Helena, Robert, Angelo

and 4 great-grandchildren, Georgia, Olivia, Penelope, and Noah. She also leaves behind her sister Loulla, brother Andreas and cousin Maro, and many relatives and friends. The funeral will take place on Friday, 8th July 2022, at 12noon, at 12 Apostles Church, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park, AL9 6NG and the burial at 2pm, at The Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, N9 9HP.The wake will be held at The Ariana Banqueting Hall, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1GN

(free parking in the red spaces).

Αγαθούλα Χρυσάνθου

(από τη Λεύκα Λευκωσίας, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης και πολύτιμης μας συζύγου, μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς, Αγαθούλα Χρυσάνθου, στις 11 Ιουνίου 2022, σε ηλικία 88 ετών. Η Αγαθούλα ήταν μια υπέροχη και ευγενική κυρία που αφιέρωσε όλη της τη ζωή στην οικογένειά της. Θα μας λείψει πολύ και θα είναι για πάντα στις καρδιές μας. Αφήνει πίσω της τον επί 63 χρόνια σύζυγο της Βαγγέλη, τα παιδιά της Ξένια, Σκεύη, Κρις, Μαρία,

γαμπροί Μάρτιν, Μάριο και Ίβαν, νύφη Πετρονέλα 7 εγγόνια Αλεξάνδρα και τον σύζυγο της Κρις, Γρηγόρης και τη σύζυγο του Λιν, George και την αρραβωνιαστικιά του Jodie, Μαρία και ο σύντροφος της Luke, Helena, Robert, Άγγελος και 4 δισέγγονα Γεωργία, Ολίβια, Πηνελόπη και Νόα. Αφήνει επίσης πίσω της την αδερφή της Λούλα, τον αδερφό της Ανδρέα, την ξαδέρφη της Μάρω και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Παρασκευή,

8 Ιουλίου 2022, στις 12 το μεσημέρι, στην εκκλησία των Δώδεκα Αποστολών, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park, AL9 6NG και η ταφή στις 14:00μμ, στο κοιμητήριο του Edmonton Cemetery,

Church Street, N9 9HP. Η αφύπνιση θα πραγματοποιηθεί στην αίθουσα Ariana Banqueting Hall, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1GN (δωρεάν στάθμευση στους κόκκινους χώρους).

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family