If you need to travel, you are advised to complete complete your journey by 18:00.

Disruption on all Tube lines will continue through the morning of Wednesday 22 June. No London Underground services are expected to run before 08:00, when they will begin running with delays. We encourage customers to avoid making journeys until mid-morning.

Services which are running, including DLR and an enhanced bus service, are likely to be extremely busy with queues to board. Customers using DLR services from stations also served by the Tube are advised to check before they travel due to possible station closures.

Further details can be found on our website.

Strike action is also taking place across national rail services on Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 June. There will be a reduced service on the Elizabeth line and London Overground due to the strike, as these services share some track and assets. Trams will also run a reduced service on Tuesday.

London Overground will only run from 07:30 until 18:30 on each strike day. The Elizabeth line will run a reduced service on each strike day. The central section between Paddington and Abbey Wood will run from 07:00 on Tuesday 21 June, but customers should complete their journeys by 18:00.

The western branch of the Elizabeth line will run from 07:40 and the east from 07:30, but customers should complete their journeys by 16:00. Services that do run are expected to be very busy and may not be able to stop at all stations.

On Thursday 23 and Saturday 25, we will run as much of our network as possible, but disruption is expected on the following sections of line:

London Overground – reduced service between 07:30 and 18:00

Elizabeth line – reduced service with late start up and early finish

There will be no service from Queen’s Park to Harrow & Wealdstone on the Bakerloo line and on the Richmond and Wimbledon branches of the District line services will only operate between 07:30 and 18:30. The Waterloo & City line will operate as usual on Thursday 23 June but has a planned closure on Saturday 25 June.

Disruption on lines affected by Network Rail strike actions will continue into Friday 24 and Sunday 26 June. Avoid making journeys on affected services until mid-morning each day.

Plan ahead, check before you travel and leave more time for your journey.

You may find it easier to walk or cycle some journeys. Our website has information on cycling in London, including our Santander Cycle Hire cycles and our cycleway routes, and walking options for journeys in zone one.

We apologise for the disruption to your journey.

We strongly encourage customers to take appropriate action to keep yourselves safe – including using hand sanitiser and wearing a face covering (unless exempt) if this helps you to travel with confidence.