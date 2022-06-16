Julie Fisher, currently serving as the US Special Envoy for Belarus, is the Biden administration’s choice for the position of the new US Ambassador to Cyprus. Fisher’s nomination will have to be confirmed by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee following the standard hearing process.

According to a White House press release, Julie Fisher is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service serving as the US Special Envoy for Belarus based in Vilnius, Lithuania. Her appointment was confirmed in 2020 and marked an upgrade in Washington’s diplomatic representation in Belarus, as the United States had not appointed an ambassador to the country since 2008.

In addition, Fisher has previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Europe and the European Union in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, and has also served as Deputy Permanent Representative of the US Mission to NATO