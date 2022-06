This Thursday, 16 June, is national #CleanAirDay! 🌱

We are working hard to improve air quality across the borough and help create a cleaner, greener and healthier Islington.

Did you know that a 20-minute walk a day can reduce the risk of a number of health conditions?

For Clean Air Day why not pledge to walk a local journey, where possible, and help create a healthier Islington. https://orlo.uk/TblR8