Olympiakos has retained its Greek soccer crown winning yet another Super League title on Wednesday – and did it in style, too, with victory at archrival PAOK.

The Reds avenged their Greek Cup elimination last week with a 2-1 win at Toumba, in a game where a draw would have sufficed for them to clinch the trophy mathematically.

PAOK led early on through a Thomas Murg goal from close range, but two beautiful goals in the second half by Rony Lopes and Oleg Reabciuk gave the Reds all three points in Thessaloniki and an unassailable lead of 16 points with four games left in the play-offs.

In the play-outs on Monday, Lamia took a leap to avoiding automatic relegation with a 2-0 triumph at Asteras Tripolis, as bottom team Apollon Smyrnis went down 5-1 at Ionikos.

This weekend Apollon greets Lamia and if it does not win it is going straight to Super League 2.