A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a man in Barnet.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 02:45hrs on Wednesday, 11 May to reports of an injured man in a residential address off High Road, N20.

Officers attended and found a man, aged in his early 30s, with stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 03:12hrs.

Next of kin are yet to be informed. Formal identification has not taken place.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He was taken to a north London hospital.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have been informed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 655/11May. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.