Konstantinos Argiros has just released his new album with the title 22, featuring, yes, you guessed it, 22 tracks!

The singer, who always offers something different with his music, covers a wide range of genres in this incredible collection.

The album is divided into three sections – The first, Nostalgia, includes vintage sounds, songs inspired by the rich musical tradition of Greece; the second, Fos (meaning light), comprises pieces with strong emotion; lastly, Energia (energy), includes songs filled with rhythm and passion.

It also features surprises duets with Eleni Foureira and LIGHT, as well as the massive hits Athina Mou, Paraskevi Proi, Molis Hthes, Tha’me Edo and Telika featuring Rack.

Fans got a first taste of the album with Argiros’ brand new single Eleftheros, which has received nothing but positive reviews and comments since its release only a few days ago.

Konstantino explained that the three sections of the new album will be presented gradually through lyric videos via his official YouTube channel.

“It’s an album that my musical collaborators and I have worked on over a long period of time, and present to you with a great deal of love,” he added.

22, released by Panik Platinum, is available on all digital music stores.