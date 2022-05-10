In statements following the Council of Ministers meeting, Hadjpantela said the Cabinet decided that as of May 15 no Safe Pass will be necessary for entertainment venues, nightclubs, music and dance venues and receptions venues, including for wedding and baptising ceremonies, while no Safe Pass will be required for visits in both public and private hospital with a maximum number of two per day (one person per visit). Visitors will be required to show a negative rapid antigen test valid for 24 hours.

Safe Pass is required only for hospitals, closed structures and homes for the elderly, Hadjipantela said.

“Our country’s epidemiological situation continues to improve with a noteworthy reduction both in the daily numbers of infections and hospitalisations,” he added.

Responding to a question, Hadjipantela said according to the latest data, daily Covid infections are around 200 with lowest at 120 per day, while daily tests amount to around 45,000 with the lowest daily test at around 12,000.

Hadjipantela also said that daily positivity rate amounts to around 1%, while today total hospitalisations amounted to 50 with 7 patients treated at Intensive Care Units.

“This improvement allows us to proceed with further relaxations, evaluating the scientific data on a daily basis and taking careful and targeted decisions,” he added.

Collective and individual responsibility has contributed in dealing with the pandemic and I would like to stress once more that positive developments in no case should lead to complacency and failure to comply with the measures for personal protection, he said.