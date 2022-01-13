Crystalla Christodoulides

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Crystalla Christodoulides 22.12.2021, aged just 74. Above all her qualities and strengths. She was the most devoted mother and wife and always put others before herself. She will be remembered for her kindness and generosity. Our hearts are truly broken. She was taken from us too quickly. Nothing will ever hurt her again. Instead of flowers we kindly ask for donations for The Royal Free Hospital Charity. There will be a donation box available in the church.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday 26.01.2022, at 11am at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Holy Cross and St. Michael, Golders Green Rd., NW11 8HL and the burial at 1pm at Islington and Camden Cemetery, 278 High Rd East Finchley N2 9AG. Regretfully due to the pandemic, there will be no wake.

Με βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Χρυστάλλα Χριστοδουλίδης στις 22.12.2021, σε ηλικία μόλις 74 ετών. Πάνω από όλα τα προσόντα και τις δυνάμεις της. Ήταν η πιο αφοσιωμένη μητέρα και σύζυγος και πάντα έβαζε τους άλλους πάνω από τον εαυτό της. Θα μείνει στη μνήμη μας για την καλοσύνη και τη γενναιοδωρία της. Οι καρδιές μας είναι πραγματικά ραγισμένες, έφυγε πολύ γρήγορα. Τίποτα δεν θα την ξαναπληγώσει.

Αντί για λουλούδια, παρακαλούμε για δωρεές για το The Royal Free Hospital Charity. Θα υπάρχει διαθέσιμο κουτί στην εκκλησία. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθει την Τετάρτη 26.01.2022, στις 11 π.μ. στον Ελληνικό Ορθόδοξο Καθεδρικό Ναό του Τιμίου Σταυρού και του Αγίου Μιχαήλ, Golders Green Rd., NW11 8HL και η ταφή στη 13:00 στο κοιμητήριο του Islington and Camden Cemetery, 278 High Rd East Finchley Ν2 9ΑΓ. Δυστυχώς λόγω της πανδημίας δεν θα δοθεί παρηγοριά.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

