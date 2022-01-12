Andreas Joannou

(from Famagusta, Cyprus)

20-02-1924 – 20 .12.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Andreas Joannou on 20th December 2021 at the age of 97. He was much loved and will be sorely missed. He leaves behind his wife Elizabeth, his grandchildren, sisters, nephews and nieces, goddaughter, and many friends. The funeral shall take place on Tuesday 18th January 2022 at

St Andrews church in Kentish Town at 12pm. Following the burial at Islington Cemetery at 2pm. The wake will take place at the cemetery.

Any flowers can be sent to Demetriou & English on the 18th January before 9.30am.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family