A total of 465 children, aged 5-11 years, received on Saturday the jab against COVID-19, at the vaccination center in the “Spyros Kyprianou” sports center, in Limassol, according to information by the Health Ministry. The center operated between 08.00 and 14:00 accommodating only children.



Another vaccination center for children only will operate at the office of the Commissioner for the Development of Mountain Communities in Trimiklini village, on January 15.

Vaccinations for these ages continue daily between 8.00 and 14.00 by appointment at Nicosia mother and child welfare center and at the Health center in Latsia, at Mother and child welfare center in Limassol and Larnaka (at old hospitals) and at the Mother and Child centers in Famagusta and Paphos which operate at the General Hospitals.

A document signed by both parents as well as ID or birth certificate are required