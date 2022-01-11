Following investment in expanding our gully cleansing programme, our two new machines have been hard at work across the borough ensuring all 15,000 gullies in #Haringey have been cleaned at least once by next summer 🙌
Just one of the ways that we are working hard to minimise the risk of flooding for Haringey residents and businesses.
Haringey gully cleansing programme
