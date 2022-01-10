Two young musicians lost their lives on Sunday evening after a car in which they were passengers crashed with a bus on the Limassol-Paphos highway.

The two men are Avraam Alexandrou,26, and Prodromos Themistocleous, 24, and the car was driven by a 28-year-old woman, also a musician, who was slightly injured. She is kept in Limassol Hospital.

The three were on their way to coastal Paphos for work.

The accident took place around 8:30pm just after the exit near Paramali village and British Bases police are looking into the cause of the accident.

In Cyprus